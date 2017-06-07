Been a while!

Wow. It’s been a while since I’ve posted on my poor neglected blog. Life has thrown me some crazy curve balls lately but that’s okay! I’m still here and kicking. I’ll get through it all.

I’ve also been doing a lot of reading on self-publishing. I’m learning a lot. One of the things I’ve learned is to not spread yourself too thin when it comes to social media posts. And so I’ve decided to put the blog on official hiatus and focus all my social interaction on Facebook and Instagram. I’m also in the process of building my newsletter list and respond to all emails from readers. If you want to interact with me directly, signing up for my newsletter is the absolute best way.

Of course, I’ll continue to post updates here of upcoming releases and other book news. But you’ll see it first if you’re a subscriber to my VIP Reader’s list. 😉

