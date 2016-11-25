Friday Flicks: Star Wars Nerd-dom Post Here

I’m a super Star Wars nerd. I’ve been a fan since I was 5 years old when the original Star Wars came out in 1977. Dude, I am so dating myself. But who cares! Okay, I do a little.

Anyway… I’m SUPER excited about the new Star Wars movie coming out this December. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I know the franchise is owned by the superpower Disney and I *know* they have billions of dollars to put behind the films and I also know that it’s hugely commercialized these days. It’s not as…special as it used to be.

But I still love it. And I’m still a Han Solo fan (even though we know what happens to him in the last film…) and I’m still looking forward to Episode VIII. Even if to hear Luke finally have a line. 😉

Anyway…

Have you seen the trailer? No? Then check it out here!