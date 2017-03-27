Gardening is not my forte…but I’m trying

It’s been a really long time since I’ve had a blog post. Sorry about that. Things have been busy and even though I have a lot of things I want to blog about, they are not really all that interesting. No one really wants to hear about my lousy work day. 😉

I don’t consider myself having a green thumb. It’s mostly brown. I kill things. I’m the only person I know who has been able to kill a bamboo and an aloe vera (and almost an ivy). You know, the plants that are mostly impossible to kill? Yeah, that’s me. A couple of years ago, the husband and I removed holly bushes from the front of the house. They were a litter box for the neighborhood cats and I was tired of smelling cat pee when I go to the front door. Anyway, in their place, we planted rose bushes.

They’re actually doing really well! These are the knock-out roses.

I transplanted a little piece of the rosebushes we have in the backyard to the front. I was pretty sure I’d killed it, but turns out I didn’t!

I’ve been wanting wisteria for some time but wasn’t sure how to grow it. I couldn’t find seeds either. Then this spring, I found some at the garden center of the local home improvement store. I was pretty excited! So I bought it. We got it planted this weekend along with a new trellis so it has something to climb.

All I have to do is keep it damp for the next year. Hopefully I won’t kill it. 😉

