I’m back…I think!

It’s been a while, eh? I haven’t posted here in such a long time, I doubt there is anyone out there reading. Hello-ello-ello (fades into the distance).

Oh, well. I’m going to blog anyway even if I am talking to myself! I’m going to try my hardest to blog again because sometimes there is stuff I just need to ramble about. Commence, rambling!

I’ve managed to acquire a couple thousand newsletter subscribers which is super exciting. In case you haven’t signed up and you want to, there is a link all over the website to do that. Or just email me and I’ll add you manually. *shameless plug*

Anyway, I’ve been toying with the idea of doing some serialized fiction. I have these two action/adventure books I want to put into one volume and release but I haven’t had a chance to fully edit the story yet. I’ve been a little distracted with this book called On the Hunt for the Wizard King (Age of Wizards Book 2) and it’s been taking up a lot of time (releases December! *another shameless plug*). I’m also back to working on my contemporary fantasy with romantic elements (i.e., urban fantasy) I put on the backburner something like 5 years ago.

So, because I want to kind of get back to my roots of serialized fiction—this is how I first got published—I started tinkering with my email service to see what was possible and what wasn’t. I wanted it to be automated, so when people signed up, they’d start getting the series immediately.

But I got to wondering about how many issues to send. How many were too many per week? How long was too long? When should I send them? Would people buy the serial in novelized form if I released it later that way? I had a lot of questions. Which made me think POLL!

Cool, right? This poll was geared specifically for people who like serialized fiction. I put together some questions and left space for comments and happily sent it out. I got a lot of negative responses. Perhaps I wasn’t clear in my communication this poll was specifically for people who like serialized fiction. My mistake. But the thing that bugs me the most is why answer a poll to say you don’t like serialize fiction in the comments? Why are you wasting your time and my time? Because believe me when I say I read every single comment. And there were a lot. It’s not like I’m holding your feet to the fire and MAKING you sign up for this. It’s totally and completely OPTIONAL which I did make clear in my communication.

Some folks are passionate, shall we say, about their hate for serialized fiction. Okay, that’s totally your prerogative. I can’t help but wonder why people go out of their way to make sure someone else knows it. What does that prove? That you’re cooler than the rest of the kids? Why are you purposefully sending negativity through the Interwebs to someone on the other end who is trying to give readers a free treat with some fun entertainment?

I will say there were enthusiastic responses, too. People who enjoy serialized fiction and want to see it in their email inbox every single day.

I guess I have a lot to think about. I’m not giving up on the idea of serialized fiction yet.

Related