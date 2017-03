Mea Culpa! Release Day Faux Pas

It was brought to my attention there was an error with my upcoming release, A Little Taste of Heaven. Chapter two is missing in action (I guess chapter two decided it had better things to do than hang out in the book!). I’m so sorry that happened! Please accepted my sincerest apologies.

If you have bought it today and get the incorrect version, please email me. I will personally send you a revised copy.

