My Sexy Dreamer @MySexySaturday #MySexySaturday #MSS169

Welcome to another edition of My Sexy Saturday! This week’s theme: My Sexy Dreamer. This week’s snippet comes from my epic fantasy with romantic elements, IN THE TOWER OF THE WIZARD KING.

He kissed her, their lips meeting for what seemed like the first time in centuries. It was not the chaste kiss he had given her on her cheek before sending her through time. It was the kiss of passion and longing, desire and need. The kiss of a starving man. It was a kiss Fiona was all too willing to return.

“What do you say we go back to my chamber and I show you how much I missed you?” A grin pulled at the corner of his mouth.

“I say that’s a wonderful idea.”

It had been so long since she’d been with him, her body tingled with anticipation. He took her by the hand and helped her to her feet. They left the library behind and walked through the towers toward his chamber and it reminded her of not so long ago when she walked with him the night they married. Her feelings now were not so unlike her feelings then. But this time she knew without a doubt she loved him and would stay with him.

The Towers of Illyria had largely remained the same since she had been here last, which, oddly, was in her past. Even Niall’s chambers had not changed much. The same desk with the high-backed cushioned chair and the thick luxurious rugs running along the stone floors. Even the diaphanous curtains billowing at the open windows had not changed. With a wave of his hand, he lit the candles to create a warm inviting glow. She still loved the wide terrace that overlooked the cliffs. Though she had never spent much time there to enjoy the view, she hoped she would be able to, now that she had decided to remain in Faery.

The thought struck her. She hadn’t made a conscious decision to stay in Faery, though she knew, deep down, it was where she belonged. Not the human realm. She would decide what to do about Sunnie later when her mind was more focused, when she was not thinking only of Niall.

No words passed between them as he led her to his bed, as he slowly undressed her. He peeled away layer after layer of clothing until she stood before him naked. He kissed every inch of her flesh as though he paid homage to her, as though he had all the time in the world to explore every inch of her. To caress her. To love her.