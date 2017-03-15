Release Day: A Little Taste of Heaven

It’s here! I’m so excited to release this book!

I wro te this for Harlequin’s 2015 So You Think You Can Write contest and made it into the Top 25. I hope you’ll check it out!

Wedding consultant Bella Degrasso maintains her hectic, stressful business by keeping her mind focused and her emotions in check. Except for the one night she let down her guard and succumbed to a seductive stranger’s come on and scorching uninhibited sex. Their encounter comes back to haunt her when the chef for her latest power couple’s wedding turns out to be the mystery man. Even worse, the bride happens to be his step-sister. Now there’s no avoiding him or forgetting their night of searing passion.

After punching his boss on national television, disgraced celebrity chef Wyatt Larabee returns home to rebuild his career at his mother’s catering business. When his step-sister’s prim and proper wedding consultant turns out to be the sex kitten he met his first night in town, he knows she’s just what he needs to forget his past mistakes. Now he wants to turn his bad boy image around in the hopes Bella will see beyond that and let him fill her need for intimacy, but when his past comes back to haunt him, it may be too much for her to handle.

