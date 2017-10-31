Trunk or Treat: I got fangs

The band does a Trunk or Treat every year but I had never participated until this year. I decided this was the year I was going to do it!

And so I came up with this idea. I was inspired by a couple of Pinterest posts. I needed/wanted something easy to do since I’m short on time and don’t have a lot of funds to put into something elaborate.

I went to JoAnn Fabrics and spent a small fortune on red and white felt but IT WAS SO WORTH IT BECAUSE LOOK. This is the end result.

My husband helped me with the sketch of the fangs. I did that first. And then I had to figure out how to make them big and get them on the white felt. So I made a pattern and used that to cut out the white felt. The tongue was super easy.

As you can see, it turned out great! I was really happy with the end result. And I had a lot of compliments on it. I loved handing out candy to the little kids (siblings of the older band kids or children of the band directors) and the band kids themselves. What I that was pretty wonderful was how each and every band kid said thank you every time I put candy in their sack. These are a bunch of great, hard-working kids and they SO deserved to have some fun.

Overhead: “Okay, we’ll start at the fangs and work our way this direction.”

Kinda liked how my fangs were a landmark. 😉

Anyway, I didn’t win anything but I was was really proud of the way my fangs turned out. I worked hard on them and I gave out almost all my candy.

I plan to use the fangs on Halloween (tonight!) in the doorway for when the kids come by. Hopefully the weather will cooperate.

What are you doing for Halloween?

