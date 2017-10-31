Trunk or Treat: I got fangs
The band does a Trunk or Treat every year but I had never participated until this year. I decided this was the year I was going to do it!
And so I came up with this idea. I was inspired by a couple of Pinterest posts. I needed/wanted something easy to do since I’m short on time and don’t have a lot of funds to put into something elaborate.
I went to JoAnn Fabrics and spent a small fortune on red and white felt but IT WAS SO WORTH IT BECAUSE LOOK. This is the end result.
My husband helped me with the sketch of the fangs. I did that first. And then I had to figure out how to make them big and get them on the white felt. So I made a pattern and used that to cut out the white felt. The tongue was super easy.
As you can see, it turned out great! I was really happy with the end result. And I had a lot of compliments on it. I loved handing out candy to the little kids (siblings of the older band kids or children of the band directors) and the band kids themselves. What I that was pretty wonderful was how each and every band kid said thank you every time I put candy in their sack. These are a bunch of great, hard-working kids and they SO deserved to have some fun.
Overhead: “Okay, we’ll start at the fangs and work our way this direction.”
Kinda liked how my fangs were a landmark. 😉
Anyway, I didn’t win anything but I was was really proud of the way my fangs turned out. I worked hard on them and I gave out almost all my candy.
I plan to use the fangs on Halloween (tonight!) in the doorway for when the kids come by. Hopefully the weather will cooperate.
What are you doing for Halloween?
Robert October 31, 2017 at 7:02 am
Didn’t want to risk decorating the Vette, eh?