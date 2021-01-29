magical worlds
daring adventures
unforgettable romance
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Praise for the author
Michelle Miles is a bright new voice in YA Fantasy that is not to be missed.
—Kathleen Baldwin, Wall Street Journal bestselling author of A School for Unusual Girls
Michelle Miles is truly master at weaving the spellbound novel.
—5-star reader review
I am huge fan of Michelle’s work. They travel me [to] magical lands and honestly I don’t think I will ever stop reading her books.
—5-star reader review
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Meet the author
Hi, I’m Michelle
I believe in fairy tales, magic, and romances worth crossing realms for. My stories whisk you into enchanting worlds packed with quests, curses, kisses, and chaos—where happily-ever-after is always waiting just around the next page. (And yes, I’m absolutely writing this with a glass of wine nearby.)