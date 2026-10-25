A Little Fairy-Tale Magic: Once Upon an Enchanted Kiss Is a BookBub Featured Deal!

What happens when a rebellious princess and a reluctant prince run away from an arranged marriage—only to find each other in the forest?

I’m thrilled to announce that Once Upon an Enchanted Kiss has been selected for a BookBub Featured Deal!

From October 25–28, 2026, you can grab this romantic Sleeping Beauty retelling for just 99¢ at participating ebook retailers!

And if you love fairy-tale retellings with rebellious heroines, reluctant princes, dangerous magic, and a little unexpected romance, this one’s for you.

Two Runaways. One Deadly Curse. An Unexpected Romance.

Princess Rosamund has spent her life trapped behind castle walls, protected from a dark faery’s curse that threatens to claim her before the sun sets on her eighteenth birthday. All she wants is freedom.

Prince Phillip wants nothing to do with court politics, royal obligations, or the arranged marriage his father has planned. All he wants is adventure.

When both flee their respective kingdoms, fate brings them together deep within an enchanted forest.

There’s just one problem.

Neither realizes they’re running straight toward the destiny they’ve been trying to escape.

And the dark faery who cursed Rosamund may have orchestrated their meeting all along.

With Rosamund’s eighteenth birthday fast approaching, their unexpected connection could be the only thing standing between her and the curse.

Can love change their fate? Or has their story already been written?

Your Next Fairy-Tale Escape Is Just 99¢!

For four days only, Once Upon an Enchanted Kiss is available at a special BookBub Featured Deal price.

October 25–28, 2026 eBook: $0.99

GRAB YOUR COPY OF ENCHANTED KISS

The price returns to normal after October 28, so don’t miss your chance!

Welcome to the Enchanted Realms

If you’re new to my Enchanted Realms series, welcome!

Each book offers a romantic twist on a familiar fairy tale, with magic, adventure, curses, and characters determined to write their own happily ever after.

And the best part? You can read Once Upon an Enchanted Kiss as a standalone, so there’s no need to start at the beginning.

Of course, if you fall in love with the Enchanted Realms, there are plenty more adventures waiting for you.

EXPLORE THE ENCHANTED REALMS SERIES

Happy reading!