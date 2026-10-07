I’m Competing in iHeartRadio’s Top Host Competition

Well, friends. I did something a little terrifying. I entered iHeartRadio’s Top Host competition.

And because apparently entering wasn’t enough, I recorded a special bonus episode of Miles Beyond the Page to tell you exactly why I did it, why this opportunity matters so much to me, and why I am currently obsessively checking my ranking. 😂

Why Top Host?

Over the last few years, Miles Beyond the Page has grown into something I genuinely love.

Yes, I get to talk about books. But what interests me most is the person behind them.

I want to know what shaped a creator. What made them choose this particular story. What their journey looked like before the polished bio and finished book. What surprised them, challenged them, or changed them along the way.

My favorite interviews are the ones where the guest eventually forgets they’re being interviewed.

That’s when the conversation gets real.

That’s the kind of host I want to be—and the kind of podcast I want to keep creating.

So when I saw that the winner of Top Host would receive $25,000, an appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the opportunity to host a six-episode podcast produced by iHeartRadio, I let myself ask a dangerous little question:

Why not me? And then I entered.

I Really Want This

That may be the scariest part to admit.

It’s easy to enter something and say, Wouldn’t that be fun?

It’s harder to admit that you genuinely want it.

But I do.

Winning would give me an incredible opportunity to grow as a host, reach a much wider audience, and invest even more into the creative career I’ve spent years building.

So I’m taking the big swing.

And now I need your help.

You Can Vote Every 24 Hours

Public voting is underway, and you can cast a FREE vote every 24 hours through October 15 during this round.

🎙️ VOTE FOR MICHELLE MILES HERE!

If you’ve listened to Miles Beyond the Page, enjoyed one of my conversations, supported my books, shared an episode, or simply want to help me chase a ridiculously big dream, I would be incredibly grateful for your vote.

And yes—you can come back tomorrow and vote again.

I warned you I was going to become lovingly insufferable.

Listen to the Bonus Episode

In this special episode, I talk about how I ended up entering Top Host, what hosting has come to mean to me, why public voting makes me want to hide under a table, and what it felt like to see people immediately start showing up for me.

I don’t know how far this is going to go. But I really want to find out.

Listen to the bonus episode wherever you listen to Miles Beyond the Page.

And then, if you’re willing: Cast your vote. Share the link. Come back tomorrow.

Let’s see how far we can take this thing. 🎙️💛

Vote for Michelle Miles in iHeartRadio’s Top Host competition!