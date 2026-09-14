After the Dark

Read after Immortal Everlasting

They survived the darkness. Now they must learn how to live in the light.

The war is over. For the first time in centuries, Kincade has no enemy to hunt, no battle to prepare for, and no mission beyond protecting the family he never believed he would have.

But peace doesn’t come easily to a man who’s spent two thousand years waiting for the next attack.

One month after the birth of their daughter, Anna and Kincade are discovering that surviving the darkness was only the beginning. Walker Manor is no longer merely a fortress. It’s a home filled with midnight feedings, Christmas chaos, overprotective immortal warriors—and one tiny girl who has claimed every heart beneath its roof.

As they prepare for Nera’s blessing, Anna and Kincade must learn to set aside the weapons they have always been and become something neither of them knows how to be: ordinary.

Because their daughter deserves more than protection.

She deserves wonder, joy, and the freedom to choose her own future.

After the Dark is a tender, humorous, and deeply emotional epilogue to Anna and Kincade’s story—and a celebration of the family they fought so hard to bring home.