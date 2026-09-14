Forged in Shadow

Read after Light of the World or Immortal Everlasting

Before Walker Manor. Before Kincade’s task force. Before Ophelia Duffy became the woman with the shimmering sword.

In the rain-slick streets of Hong Kong, Ophelia hunts monsters alone with nothing but a knife, a sharp tongue, and a death wish she refuses to name.

Then Li Mei finds her.

Armed with an ancient blade and a talent for brutal truths, Li Mei sees what Ophelia cannot: not ruin, but raw steel waiting to be forged. Through pain, discipline, and darkness, Ophelia learns the sword is not there to vindicate her rage. It is there to give her purpose.

But the monsters in Hong Kong are only part of something larger.

When an immortal warrior named Kincade steps out of the shadows, Ophelia realizes she has not simply found a weapon.

She has stepped into a war.

Forged in Shadow is an origin novella featuring Ophelia Duffy, her mysterious blade, and the night she became something far more dangerous.