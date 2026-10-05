Help Me Become iHeartRadio’s Next Top Host

Well. I did something a little terrifying. I entered iHeartRadio’s Top Host competition.

And now public voting is open. You can vote once every 24 hours through October 15!

The winner will receive $25,000, an appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the opportunity to host a six-episode podcast produced by iHeartRadio.

That is an enormous opportunity. And yes, I want it.

Over the last nearly two years, Miles Beyond the Page has become one of the most rewarding things I do. I’ve had the chance to sit down with authors and creators from all kinds of backgrounds and talk about their books, their careers, their creative journeys, and the stories that shaped them.

What I love most about hosting is the moment an interview stops feeling like an interview.

The guest relaxes. The conversation becomes real. And the listener feels like they’ve pulled up a chair. That’s the kind of host I want to keep becoming.

The Top Host competition gives me the chance to take that much further.

Winning would be genuinely life-changing. I would use the opportunity to invest in my creative career, grow the podcast, reach a larger audience, and continue building toward doing this work full time.

But first, I need votes.

Vote for Michelle Miles for Top Host

You can find my official profile here.

If you’ve enjoyed Miles Beyond the Page, supported my books, followed my work, or simply want to help me chase something big, I would be incredibly grateful for your vote.

I don’t know where this road ends. But I know I’m willing to walk through the door. And I’d love to have you come with me.

Vote here →https://tophost.org/2026/michelle-miles

Thank you for being part of this. Let’s see what happens. 🎙️