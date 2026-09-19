I Built a Franchise by Accident: Welcome to IMMORTALS: DESTINY UNBOUND

Sometimes a writing career sneaks up on you. You think you’re writing one series. Then that series grows.

Characters refuse to leave. Side characters demand books of their own. Prequels appear. Bonus stories multiply. A next generation starts whispering in your ear.

And one day you look around and realize: Oh. I didn’t build a series. I built a whole damn universe.

That’s exactly what happened with my paranormal romance books.

For years, I referred to everything connected to Anna Walker and Kincade as the Dream Walker Universe. It made sense at the time because Dream Walker was where the story began.

But the world kept expanding.

The original Dream Walker series led into War of the Brotherhood.

Then came plans for Fallen Oath, a companion trilogy told from Kincade’s point of view.

Then Quiet Watch, following characters like Ludwig, Ophelia, Ulrich, Natasha, Silas, Gremlin, and Daphne.

Then Immortals Unbound, following new immortals in the post-Brotherhood world.

Then Relicborn, which moves into the next generation.

And because apparently I do not know when to stop, there’s also The Relic Hunter Files, which goes backward in time to follow Edward Walker before the original Dream Walker series.

Add in origin stories, novellas, bonus scenes, alternate points of view, and character adventures, and suddenly “Dream Walker Universe” started feeling too small for what the world had become.

So I decided it was time to give the entire thing a real umbrella name.

IMMORTALS: DESTINY UNBOUND

IMMORTALS: DESTINY UNBOUND is now the shared-world name for all of these interconnected stories.

At the heart of the universe are immortal warriors, dream walkers, holy relics, Fallen angels, ancient enemies, dangerous magic, found family, and characters who repeatedly refuse to become what someone else says they’re supposed to be.

Which, honestly, is probably why Destiny Unbound feels so right.

These characters are constantly being handed prophecies, rules, bloodlines, duties, orders, and expectations.

And then they make their own choices anyway.

What Belongs to IMMORTALS: DESTINY UNBOUND?

The universe currently includes:

Dream Walker

The original five-book series following Anna Walker and Kincade.

Fallen Oath

A companion trilogy told from Kincade’s point of view.

War of the Brotherhood

The war that erupts when Kincade’s past and the Brotherhood’s secrets finally come due.

Quiet Watch

The stories that follow familiar characters into the world after the Brotherhood.

Immortals Unbound

A concurrent series featuring new immortals navigating that same post-war world.

Relicborn

The next generation after Anna and Kincade.

The Relic Hunter Files

Edward Walker’s adventures before the original Dream Walker saga.

And then there are the companion novellas and bonus stories, including Divine Heir, Forged in Shadow, Before the Dark, After the Dark, and more.

And yes, I fully expect that list to keep growing. Because apparently that is who I am now. 😂

Do You Have to Read Everything?

No.

And this was one of the most important things I wanted to make clear during the rebrand.

Each series tells its own story.

You can begin with Call of the Dark and read Anna and Kincade’s original journey.

You can start with Dark Night of the Soul and enter through War of the Brotherhood.

Future series will have their own entry points too.

But if you are the kind of reader who wants to know exactly where every novel, novella, bonus story, prequel, and character adventure fits?

I made you a map.

Explore the complete IMMORTALS: DESTINY UNBOUND reading order

Why Rebrand Now?

Because the world is still growing. I have more books planned. More characters waiting for their turn. More stories I want to tell inside this universe. And I finally realized the branding needed to catch up with the storytelling.

So over the last several days, I’ve been updating approximately everything. Website pages. Reading orders. Book descriptions. Backmatter. Series pages. Novella covers. Amazon A+ content. My direct store.

Probably something else I’ll remember five minutes after I publish this post. 😂

It has been labor intensive. But it also feels incredibly good to look at everything now and see the bigger picture. These books aren’t a random collection of spin-offs. They’re all part of one continuing world.

One history. One evolving story. And now they finally have a name big enough to hold it.

Welcome to IMMORTALS: DESTINY UNBOUND.

I have a feeling we’re going to be here for a while.