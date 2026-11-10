Immortal Everlasting Is Here! The War of the Brotherhood Reaches Its Epic Conclusion

Some wars are fought for power. Others are fought for love. This one will determine the fate of them all.

It’s finally here!

Today, November 10, marks the release of Immortal Everlasting, the third and final book in my War of the Brotherhood trilogy, part of the larger Immortals: Destiny Unbound universe.

And I have to tell you, reaching this moment feels a little surreal.

When I first began writing about Anna Walker, the Immortals, and the complicated, dangerous world they inhabit, I had no idea just how far these characters would take me.

There have been battles. Betrayals. Ancient secrets. Impossible choices. More than a few stubborn immortals. And, of course, love stories forged in the most unlikely circumstances.

But at the heart of it all has always been one thing: family.

Not necessarily the family you’re born into, but the one you fight for. The one you protect. The one you refuse to abandon, even when the entire world seems determined to tear it apart.

And that brings us to Immortal Everlasting.

Every War Has an Ending

The War of the Brotherhood began with Dark Night of the Soul, continued with Fall of the Forsaken, and now reaches its conclusion in Immortal Everlasting.

Everything has been building toward this moment.

Old enemies. Ancient powers. Secrets buried for centuries. And a battle that will demand more from our heroes than ever before.

For those of you who have followed the Immortals through the Dream Walker books and into this trilogy, you know these characters have never had an easy road.

Anna and Kincade have faced extraordinary challenges. The Brotherhood has endured devastating losses. Loyalties have been tested, alliances have shifted, and the line between salvation and destruction has never been thinner.

And now? It’s time to finish what they started.

I won’t spoil anything, because I want you to experience every revelation, every battle, and every emotional moment for yourself.

But I will say this: The ending was worth the journey.

Saying Goodbye… Sort Of

Here’s the thing about writing a fictional universe filled with immortals.

They don’t exactly go away. 😉

While Immortal Everlasting concludes the War of the Brotherhood trilogy, it doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of everyone.

There are still stories waiting in the shadows. Characters who have whispered their secrets to me. Relationships that deserve their own adventures. And believe me, some of these immortals are very insistent about getting their turn.

But today belongs to the Brotherhood.

To the characters who have fought, suffered, loved, and sacrificed.

To the friendships that survived impossible odds.

And to the readers who have accompanied them every step of the way.

Thank You for Being Part of This World

One of the greatest joys of being an author is discovering that the people who exist so vividly in my imagination have found a home in yours, too.

Every message from a reader, every review, every conversation about a favorite character reminds me why I love telling these stories.

You’ve embraced the darkness, the magic, the romance, and the occasional immortal behaving very badly.

And I couldn’t be more grateful.

So whether you’ve been with Anna and the gang since the beginning or you’re just discovering the Immortals, thank you.

Thank you for stepping into this world. Thank you for loving these characters. And thank you for letting me tell their stories.

Ready for the Final Battle?

Immortal Everlasting is available now!

If you’re ready for supernatural danger, ancient rivalries, fierce loyalties, found family, and the kind of love that refuses to surrender, the final chapter of the War of the Brotherhood awaits.

Read Immortal Everlasting today!

GET YOUR COPY OF IMMORTAL EVERLASTING

Haven’t started the trilogy yet? Begin with Dark Night of the Soul and experience the entire war from the beginning.

DISCOVER THE WAR OF THE BROTHERHOOD TRILOGY

And remember… Immortality doesn’t mean forever is guaranteed.