Immortals:
Destiny Unbound


Welcome to IMMORTALS: DESTINY UNBOUND, an interconnected world of immortal warriors, dream walkers, holy relics, Fallen angels, ancient enemies, dangerous magic, and the people who refuse to let destiny decide who they become.

Each series tells its own story, so you do not have to read every book to enjoy the world. But if you want the complete experience—including the bonus stories, character adventures, prequels, and next-generation books—this is where everything fits.

ERA ONE: Origins

These stories explore the people, histories, and events that shape the world before Anna Walker’s journey begins.

Divine Heir
The origins of the Dream Walkers

Forged in Shadow
Ophelia’s origin story

Before the Dark
Anna & Kincade before the beginning

ERA TWO: Dream Walker

Anna Walker inherits far more than an old English manor. Her journey into the hidden war between Heaven and Hell begins here.

Call of the Dark
Bonus: The Violet-Eyed Girl
Kincade POV

Blood and Bone
Bonus: Saved by the Spear
Kincade POV

Flame and Fury
Bonus: Whiskey and Grief
Kincade POV

Smoke and Ashes
Bonus: Watcher’s Undoing

Light of the World
Bonus: Watcher’s Vow
Kincade POV

ERA THREE: War of the Brotherhood

The battle for the Holy Relics may be over, but Kincade’s past refuses to stay buried.

The Brotherhood of Watchers comes for what it believes belongs to them—and Walker Manor becomes the center of a very different kind of war.

Dark Night of the Soul
Bonus: Before Sunrise | Ophelia
Bonus: Gremlin Protocol | Silas

Fall of the Forsaken
Bonus: Illegal Fireworks | Ophelia & Ludwig
Bonus: Paper Snowflakes | Ophelia & Daphne
Bonus: Side Quest | Gremlin & Daphne

Immortal Everlasting
Bonus: When the Light Answers Back | Li Mei
Bonus: The Ones Who Stayed | Ensemble

Epilogue to the Anna & Kincade Arc

After the Dark
Anna and Kincade’s central story comes full circle. But their world is far from finished.

THE NEXT ERA IS COMING

The Brotherhood war changes everything. Old systems fall. New alliances rise. Familiar characters step out of the shadows and into stories of their own.

The future of IMMORTALS: DESTINY UNBOUND begins here.

Quiet Watch

The warriors who once operated in the shadows take center stage.

Still the Watch
Ludwig & Ophelia

Oath and Iron
Ulrich & Natasha

Ashes of the Watch
Silas

The Quiet Between
Gremlin & Daphne

Immortals Unbound

A concurrent series following new immortals navigating the post-Brotherhood world during the same era as the Quiet Watch books.

Wanted: Immortal Warrior

ERA FIVE: Relicborn

A new generation inherits a world shaped by the battles, choices, and sacrifices that came before them. The Relicborn series follows Nera Walker as a young adult in the post-Brotherhood era.

Blade of Light
Oath of Shadows
Crown of Ruin

BEFORE IT ALL: The Relic Hunter Files

Long before Anna inherited Walker Manor, Edward Walker was already hunting secrets the world was never meant to find.

The Relic Hunter Files follow Edward Walker before the events of the original Dream Walker series.

Fallen Directive
Forbidden Codex
The Relic Extraction