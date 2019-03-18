Lucky with Love Mega Giveaway!

7 winners; 7 prizes; 1 awesome sale!

I’m excited to be part of this great promotion running through Book Cave. You can now get my epic fantasy, IN THE TOWER OF THE WIZARD KING, on sale through March 31 for 99 cents. That price is good for all sales outlets (Amazon, Apple, B&N, Kobo) and includes the US, UK, CA and AUS.

Find new-to-you authors, too, plus enter to win one of these amazing prizes:

One (1) Kindle Paperwhite OR Nook GlowLite

One (1) Kindle Fire 7 (8 GB) or OR Nook Table 7″ (16 GB)

One (1) $50 gift card to Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or iTunes

One (1) $20 gift card to Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or iTunes

Three (3) $10 gift card to Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or iTunes

