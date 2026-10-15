Miles Beyond the Page | Episode 100 | SE Howard – What Lies Unseen, Horror, Hauntings & a Milestone Celebration

It’s the 100th episode of Miles Beyond the Page! Host Michelle Miles celebrates this incredible milestone with returning guest and longtime friend S.E. Howard, a horror author and former editor whose writing journey has taken her from paranormal romance into the darker world of supernatural horror.

S.E. joins Michelle to discuss her latest novel, What Lies Unseen, a supernatural mystery and thriller following Sam, a young psychic working security at a haunted historical mansion. She shares how the title reflects both Sam’s ability to see the spirits others cannot and the hidden layers of truth he uncovers as the story unfolds. S.E. also talks about undertaking a major rewrite to strengthen Sam’s character arc and why sometimes the best thing an author can do for a book is be willing to tear it apart and rebuild it.

Michelle and S.E. dive into the craft of writing effective horror, from slow-building dread and unsettling liminal spaces to controlling reveals and delivering twists that actually land. They explore why what a writer chooses not to show can be just as powerful as what appears on the page—and how atmosphere can make readers uneasy long before they understand why.

Then the tables turn! To celebrate Episode 100, S.E. puts Michelle in the guest seat to talk about the author career she’s built along the way. They discuss rapid releases, forming an LLC, developing a cohesive author brand, launching Miles Beyond the Page, narrating her own audiobooks, and building an interconnected fairytale-retelling world with story bibles, maps, and plenty of plans for what comes next.

🎧 Join Michelle and S.E. for a very special 100th episode filled with haunted houses, psychic abilities, horror-writing craft, friendship, author life, and a look back at the creative journey that brought Miles Beyond the Page to triple digits.

👉 Thank you for 100 episodes! Don’t forget to subscribe for more author interviews, writing conversations, and adventures beyond the page as we head toward the next 100!

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ABOUT S.E. HOWARD:

S.E. Howard lives in Kentucky where she works as a registered nurse, certified in toxicology (a fitting field given her side-hustle writing horror stories). Her short stories have appeared in numerous anthologies, including PUSH! An Anthology of Childbirth Horror presented by Ruth Anna Evans, Carnival of Horror from Undertaker Books, and the Amber, Sinister, and Green Diamond Editions of The Horror Collection by KJK Publishing. Her short story “You’ve Been Saved” was also adapted for the screen in the 2022 GenreBlast film anthology Worst Laid Plans. Her horror novella, “Prairie Madness” is available from Baynam Books Press, and a novel, The Vessel from Wicked House Publishing. For more information, visit online at www.sehoward.com.

WHERE TO FIND HER:

Website | Facebook

WHERE TO FIND HER BOOKS:

Amazon