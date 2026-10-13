Miles Beyond the Page | Episode 99 | Stephanie Pass – The First Sin, Lucifer & Dark Romantasy

In this spooky-season episode of Miles Beyond the Page, host Michelle Miles welcomes romantasy author Stephanie Pass to discuss The First Sin, the first book in her dark romantasy trilogy featuring Lucifer, forbidden love, forgotten memories, and a story that grows increasingly cosmic as the truth begins to unravel.

Stephanie shares how years of asking “what if?” and exploring themes surrounding religious trauma inspired the relationship between Lucifer and Evie. What began as a love story evolved into something much bigger, blending dark romantasy, cosmic horror, humor, banter, fated-mate tension, and a reincarnation mystery in which the characters may have loved—and lost—each other before.

Michelle and Stephanie dive into the novel’s Las Vegas setting, from its decadent hotel and club world to the darker forces operating beneath the surface. Stephanie also discusses Evie’s history as a runaway from an FLDS-style religious commune, how that past influences her character, and the challenge of balancing emotionally heavy material with romance, humor, suspense, and chemistry.

Stephanie also previews where the trilogy is heading, including book two’s journey into heaven and book three’s conflict surrounding secrets and withheld truths. They talk about Stephanie’s boundaries when writing romance that gets dark, why consent remains a line she won’t cross, and what readers can expect as Lucifer and Evie’s story continues.

🎧 Join Michelle and Stephanie for a wickedly fun Spooky Season conversation about Lucifer, dark romantasy, religious trauma, fated love, cosmic horror, and what happens when the truth about your past refuses to stay buried.

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ABOUT STEPHANIE PASS:

Stephanie Pass is an award-winning fantasy romance author. Her favorite genre is dark romantasy, though not too dark. She lives in a tiny Texas town with her family and a Boxer dog who likes to argue. When she’s not writing, she’s usually roller-skating or dancing at a concert or the goth clubs.

WHERE TO FIND HER:

Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

WHERE TO FIND HER BOOKS:

Amazon | B&N