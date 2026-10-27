Miles Beyond the Page | Episode 103 | Alex Grass – Infernal Tramps, Weird Horror & Dark Humor

In this spooky-season episode of Miles Beyond the Page, host Michelle Miles welcomes horror author Alex Grass for a wonderfully strange conversation about weird horror, dark humor, cursed objects, grotesque transformations, and the bizarre ideas that make readers laugh one minute and squirm the next.

Alex shares the stories behind his collection Infernal Tramps, which ranges from quick, unsettling vignettes to longer novelettes filled with strange premises and unexpected consequences. He explains the very literal origin of the collection’s memorable title and discusses why consequence is such an important ingredient in compelling horror.

Michelle and Alex also dive into where horror ideas come from—and sometimes the answer is simply everywhere. Alex shares how inspiration can strike almost instantly, from an encounter with a pigeon to a Philadelphia story involving a spiked dog collar, blood, and gold. They also explore how editing can transform an initial idea, including when a story needs to be expanded beyond its original form.

The conversation turns to the craft of making written horror genuinely frightening without the visual and auditory tools available to film, why the short-story format works so well for horror, and how memory itself can become unsettling through a story involving a seemingly vanished video game. Alex also discusses the natural overlap between comedy and horror, including the darkly funny story “Odd Egg.”

🎧 Join Michelle and Alex for a delightfully weird Spooky Season conversation about bizarre horror, dark humor, cursed ideas, unsettling memories, and why sometimes the strangest stories are the ones that stick with us.

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ABOUT ALEX GRASS:

Alex Grass is an independent horror author born and raised in Pennsylvania and now living in Brooklyn with his wife and three kids. His 2022 novel A Boy’s Hammer was nominated for the Kirkus Prize. Alex’s short stories have appeared in Maudlin House, The Genre Society, Trembling With Fear, and many other places besides.

WHERE TO FIND HIM:

Website | Instagram

WHERE TO BUY HIS BOOKS:

Amazon