In this special episode of Miles Beyond the Page, author and host Michelle Miles goes behind the scenes of Fall of the Forsaken with a collection of bonus author commentaries exploring the themes, relationships, and emotional choices beneath the second book in the War of the Brotherhood trilogy.

Michelle shares why this story continues to focus not simply on surviving trauma, but on what comes afterward. She explores Anna’s fight to reclaim herself, the Brotherhood’s obsession with ownership and identity, and the increasingly complicated line between protecting someone you love and trying to control the choices they make.

The commentaries also delve into the relationships at the emotional heart of the story: Anna and Kincade’s hard-won, lived-in love; Daphne and Ophelia’s fierce sisterhood as an act of survival and defiance; and the slow-burning chemistry between Ophelia and Ludwig, where attention, observation, and the things left unsaid begin to matter.

Michelle also explores why Walker Manor has become far more than a setting. It’s a fortress against the Brotherhood, but it’s also an emotional home built through found family, shared meals, ordinary rituals, and the choice to keep showing up for one another. Even as danger closes in, a thread of holiday warmth offers moments of light against the growing dread.

🎧 Join Michelle for an intimate look behind Fall of the Forsaken and discover the themes, relationships, and emotional layers woven beneath the battle against the Brotherhood.

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ABOUT MICHELLE:

Michelle Miles is an award-winning author crafting fantasy, paranormal, and young adult adventures where magic crackles, danger prowls, and love refuses to back down. Her stories brim with fierce heroines, unforgettable heroes, and the kind of heart-punch romance that makes happily-ever-after feel hard-won and utterly inevitable. From fairy-tale retellings to angels and demons to Fae, elves, and time travelers, Michelle builds big-hearted worlds full of quests, curses, kisses, and chaos—often in that order.

WHERE TO FIND FALL OF THE FORSAKEN:

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