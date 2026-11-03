What happens when one small act of kindness leads to something extraordinary? In this heartwarming episode of Miles Beyond the Page, host Michelle Miles welcomes romance author Christine DePetrillo to talk about cozy romance, community, second chances, and the power of stories that leave readers feeling good.

Christine shares the inspiration behind her completed 18-book One Kind Deed series, beginning with One Kind Heart. Set in charming fictional small towns inspired by northern Vermont, the series brings couples together through acts of kindness, proving that sometimes the smallest gestures can lead to the greatest love stories.

Michelle and Christine dive into One Kind Heart, featuring a teacher searching for safety and a fresh start and an adventure-guide hero who helps her find the courage to heal. They explore the appeal of small-town romance, warm humor, close-knit communities, and the comforting promise of a happily-ever-after. Christine also explains why she embraces those beloved Hallmark movie vibes and believes readers deserve stories filled with hope.

The conversation also explores the importance of family and community in romance, favorite comfort-read tropes, and why uplifting fiction offers readers a much-needed escape from everyday challenges. Christine discusses her writing process, balancing outlines with characters who have minds of their own, and her gratitude for having the time and opportunity to tell the stories she loves.

Christine also shares where readers can discover her books and learn more about The Fiction Fairies, the podcast she co-hosts.

🎧 Join Michelle and Christine for a warm, uplifting conversation about kindness, healing, small-town romance, and why sometimes the stories that stay with us are the ones that remind us there’s still plenty of good in the world.

👉 Don’t forget to subscribe for more author interviews and creative conversations on Miles Beyond the Page!

📺 Watch now on YouTube

🎙️ Listen on Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Amazon Music | iHeartRadio | GoodPods

ABOUT CHRISTINE DEPETRILLO:

Christine DePetrillo can often be found hugging trees, conversing with dragonflies, and walking barefoot through sun-warmed soil. She finds joy in listening to the wind, bathing in moonlight, and breathing in the fragrances of things that bloom. If she had her way, the sky would be the only roof over her head.

Her love of nature seeps into every story she tells. As does her obsession with bearded mountain men who build, often smell like sawdust, and know how to cherish the women they love. Today she writes tales meant to make you laugh, maybe make you sweat, and definitely make you believe in the power of love.

She lives in Vermont with her mountain man and many woodland creatures who defend her fiercely from all evils.

WHERE TO FIND HER:

Website | Newsletter Sign-up | Author Facebook Page | Instagram |

Small Town Hearts Facebook Reader Group | Amazon Author Page

Fiction Faeries Podcast | Goodreads | BookBub | TikTok

WHERE TO FIND HER BOOKS:

Direct | Amazon | Universal | Paperback