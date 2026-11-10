Miles Beyond the Page | Episode 108 | Krysten Lindsay Hagar – Hockey Romance, Comfort Reads & Cinnamon-Roll Heroes

What makes a story feel like a warm hug? In this uplifting November episode of Miles Beyond the Page, host Michelle Miles welcomes back author Krysten Lindsay Hagar to talk about hopeful storytelling, coming-of-age romance, and the comforting power of books filled with heart, humor, and happily-ever-afters.

Krysten shares her love of writing young adult, new adult, and upper middle grade fiction that explores real-life challenges while giving readers something to smile about. She also takes us inside her interconnected Stars in the City world and its fourth installment, Wishing on a Star in the City, a hockey romance that can also be enjoyed as a standalone.

At the center of the story is Ivy McComb, a young woman whose seemingly perfect public life hides anxiety, self-esteem struggles, health challenges, and the emotional fallout of a high-profile breakup. As her ex-boyfriend Ryan’s popularity grows on campus, Ivy must navigate the pressure of public perception while learning to rebuild her confidence and trust.

Enter Conrad Gorski, a sweet, supportive cinnamon-roll hockey hero who offers something Ivy desperately needs: kindness, patience, and genuine emotional support. Michelle and Krysten explore the contrast between Ryan and Conrad, the importance of healthy relationships in romance, and how Ivy begins reclaiming her voice—including launching a podcast with help from fan-favorite Uncle Alfred.

The conversation also touches on social media negativity, the challenges of growing up in the public eye, and why readers gravitate toward stories that balance realistic struggles with hope. Krysten shares what makes a great comfort read, her approach to writing emotionally satisfying endings, and what’s next for the Stars in the City series.

🎧 Join Michelle and Krysten for a heartwarming conversation about hockey romance, cinnamon-roll heroes, self-discovery, second chances at happiness, and why sometimes the most comforting stories are the ones that remind us we’re worthy of love just as we are.

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ABOUT KRYSTEN LINDSAY HAGER:

Krysten Lindsay Hager writes about friendship, dating, self-esteem, fitting in, fame, and values. Her work includes YA contemporary books, new adult, and middle grade fiction. She is the author of the Cecily Taylor Series, the Stars in the City Series, the Star Series, the Landry’s True Colors Series, and Dating the It Guy. Cecily in the City won the 2023 Readers Favorite Award for best young adult romance. She received her BA in English and master’s degree from the University of Michigan-Flint. Krysten’s work has been featured in USA Today, The Flint Journal, the Grand Haven Tribune, the Beavercreek Current, the Bellbrook Times, Springfield News-Sun, Grand Blanc View, Dayton Daily News and on Living Dayton. She is a frequent guest host on the Michigan Avenue Media podcast with Marsha Casper Cook.

WHERE TO FIND HER:

Website | Facebook | Instagram

WHERE TO BUY HER BOOKS:

Amazon