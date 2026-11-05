Miles Beyond the Page | Episode 107 | Crymsyn Hart – Flashed to Death, Menopause Magic & Cozy Paranormal Mystery

Hot flashes, murder, magical explosions, and a talking betta fish? Welcome to a whole new kind of midlife crisis!

In this November comfort-reads episode of Miles Beyond the Page, host Michelle Miles welcomes author Crymsyn Hart to discuss her delightfully quirky cozy paranormal mystery, Flashed to Death, and the magic of finding humor, healing, and hope in unexpected places.

At the center of the story is Ava, a 43-year-old woman whose perimenopause hot flashes have started triggering explosive magical powers. As if that weren’t complicated enough, her betta fish has begun talking—and might actually be her deceased husband. Add a prickly upstairs neighbor who insists on teaching her witchcraft, a pagan best friend, and a string of suspicious deaths connected to her yoga class, and Ava’s life is about to get considerably stranger.

Michelle and Crymsyn explore how Flashed to Death balances supernatural danger with dry humor, using outrageous situations to examine surprisingly heartfelt themes of grief, closure, friendship, and starting over. They discuss why everyday details help ground fantastical worlds and how laughter can make even difficult subjects feel a little less overwhelming.

Crymsyn also shares her creative process as a pantser, allowing characters and unexpected twists to guide the story. She talks about drawing inspiration from multiple genres, including horror and romance, her journey into indie publishing, and the realities of balancing writing with a day job.

Throughout the conversation, Michelle and Crymsyn celebrate the comforting power of storytelling—and why sometimes the best escape is a book that makes you laugh while reminding you that even life’s strangest chapters can lead to something wonderful.

🎧 Join Michelle and Crymsyn for a funny, heartfelt conversation about magical hot flashes, talking fish, murder mysteries, writing by the seat of your pants, and finding comfort in stories that embrace life’s beautiful absurdity.

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ABOUT CRYMSYN HART:

Crymsyn Hart is a multi-genre author from Horror, Urban Fantasy, and Romance. Her years of experience at Boston’s oldest psychic salon doing readings and her encounters with the supernatural have inspired many novels. She’s a lover of all things dark and goth. Vampires, grim reapers, and other paranormal creatures tend to end up in her books no matter how hard she tries to keep them away.

She currently resides in Charlotte, NC with her hubby and their dog, Briar. By day she is conquering the world of Commercial Insurance, but by night she listens to the voices in her head telling her which rabbit hole to go down to find the perfect plot bunny.

WHERE TO FIND HER:

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Threads | Goodreads

WHERE TO BUY HER BOOKS:

Amazon | Author Store | Audiobook