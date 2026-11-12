Miles Beyond the Page | Episode 109 | Mark Rubinstein – Costa’s War, Vietnam, Trauma & Psychological Thrillers

What happens when a young man is thrust into the horrors of war—and how does that experience change him forever?

In this compelling episode of Miles Beyond the Page, host Michelle Miles welcomes award-winning author, former forensic psychiatrist, and U.S. Army veteran Mark Rubinstein to discuss his novel Costa’s War, the psychological toll of combat, and the fascinating intersection of human behavior, trauma, and storytelling.

Mark shares his remarkable journey from military service to medicine and eventually fiction writing. After serving as a medical corpsman attached to the 82nd Airborne, he changed career paths from business to medicine. His later work in forensic psychiatry exposed him to the devastating psychological consequences of trauma and gave him a unique perspective on the complexities of human behavior. He also explains how presenting psychiatric case histories helped develop his storytelling skills.

At the heart of the conversation is Costa’s War, a gripping novel following Costa, a 21-year-old draftee from Buffalo who finds himself transported into the unforgiving jungles of Vietnam. As the hostile environment becomes an adversary of its own, Costa must confront fear, survival, moral uncertainty, and the dangerous behavior of a volatile lieutenant.

Michelle and Mark explore how the novel evolved from his earlier novella, The Foot Soldier, after readers wanted more of Costa’s story. They discuss the challenge of portraying combat authentically, the psychological consequences of extreme circumstances, and why compelling fiction requires characters whose emotional responses feel real.

Mark also takes listeners behind the scenes of his writing process, describing himself as a “plotser”—a combination of plotter and pantser—and explaining why extensive revision is essential to his work. He reflects on his hybrid publishing journey, the experience of writing or co-writing 26 books, and the importance of drawing on one’s own emotional and psychological experiences to create believable characters.

Throughout the conversation, Michelle and Mark examine what makes psychological thrillers so powerful: the ability to explore not only what people do under extraordinary pressure, but why they do it—and what those choices cost them.

🎧 Join Michelle and Mark for a thought-provoking conversation about war, trauma, moral conflict, psychological suspense, and the power of fiction to explore the deepest complexities of the human experience.

👉 Don’t forget to subscribe for more author interviews and creative conversations on Miles Beyond the Page!

📺 Watch now on YouTube

🎙️ Listen on Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Amazon Music | iHeartRadio | GoodPods

ABOUT MARK RUBINSTEIN:

Mark Rubinstein is an award-winning author, former forensic psychiatrist, and U.S. Army veteran. After earning a degree in business administration from NYU, he served in the U.S. Army as a field medic caring for paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division. Following his military service, he returned to school, earned his medical degree, and became a psychiatrist.

Rubinstein went on to practice forensic psychiatry, serving as an expert witness in numerous trials. He was also an attending psychiatrist at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at Cornell, where he taught psychiatric residents, psychologists, and social workers while maintaining his psychiatric practice.

Mark Rubinstein is the author or co-author of 26 books, both fiction and non-fiction. His novella The Foot Soldier won a Silver Benjamin Franklin Award, Return to Sandara received a Gold IPPY Award for Suspense/Fiction, and The Lovers’ Tango won a Gold Benjamin Franklin Award for Popular Fiction. His most recent works include A Lethal Question, Peril on West Tenth, and Costa’s War.

WHERE TO FIND HIM:

Website | X

WHERE TO FIND HIS BOOKS:

Amazon