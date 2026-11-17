Craft supplies, holiday celebrations, small-town gossip, and murder? Sounds like the perfect recipe for a cozy mystery!

In this November comfort-reads episode of Miles Beyond the Page, host Michelle Miles welcomes Texas author Katherine Brown to talk about crafting cozy mysteries, creating memorable small-town characters, and finding the perfect balance between murder, humor, and heart.

Katherine takes us inside her completed eight-book Sassy Supplies Cozy Mysteries series, spotlighting the second installment, Turkeys and Tragedy. Set around a craft store where creativity and crime collide, the series follows amateur sleuth Charity Basham as she navigates suspicious deaths, colorful neighbors, and mysteries that seem to find her wherever she goes.

Michelle and Katherine explore the wonderfully quirky cast of characters who make the series feel like home, including Jinx the Persian cat, Grampy, Detective Soda, and the delightfully gossiping sisters Margo and Rita. Katherine shares why a craft store makes such an entertaining setting for murder, how she incorporates seasonal celebrations and matching crafts into her mysteries, and why introducing an out-of-town YouTube DIY celebrity as a victim creates a fresh pool of suspects.

The conversation also dives into Katherine’s writing process as a discovery writer, allowing her characters and mysteries to unfold organically. They discuss the appeal of small-town settings, the importance of community and humor in cozy fiction, and how to create suspense while maintaining the warm, comforting atmosphere readers love.

But Katherine doesn’t stop at cozy mysteries! She also shares her passion for steampunk fairy tale retellings, including A Prince Among Pirates, The Librarian and the Rose Clause, and The Runaway and the Seven Orphans. Michelle and Katherine explore the fun of reinventing familiar fairy tales with unexpected twists, imaginative worlds, and a touch of steampunk adventure.

Katherine also offers a peek at upcoming fairy tale mashups, future cozy mystery projects, and where readers can find her books online and at author events.

🎧 Join Michelle and Katherine for a fun, heartwarming conversation about holiday murders, crafty amateur sleuths, unforgettable small-town characters, steampunk fairy tales, and why sometimes the coziest stories come with a little mystery on the side.

👉 Don’t forget to subscribe for more author interviews and creative conversations on Miles Beyond the Page!

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ABOUT KATHERINE H. BROWN:

Katherine H. Brown is a Texas author, wife, and mom with a lifelong passion for reading and a flare for creating characters who are fun to spend time with.

Author of cozy mysteries, steampunk series, historical cozies, and even a few fairy tale retellings, Katherine is always writing or trying to tell the characters in her head to stick to one storyline at a time so she can finish the next book.

Favorites include chocolate chip ice cream, the beach, Harry Potter, Pride & Prejudice, fairy tales, and reading past her bedtime.

WHERE TO FIND HER:

Website | Instagram | Goodreads | BookBub

WHERE TO BUY HER BOOKS:

Amazon | Turkeys & Tragedies