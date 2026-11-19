What does it take to build a writing career spanning nearly 100 books? And what happens when your newest creative partner is your own son?

In this special ENCORE presentation of the very first episode of Miles Beyond the Page, host Michelle Miles welcomes bestselling author Misty Evans for a fascinating conversation about storytelling, writing spy thrillers, creative discipline, and building a successful independent publishing career.

Misty shares her journey from childhood storyteller to business professional to prolific author, including how the events of September 11 inspired her to pursue fiction writing. Over the years, she’s explored romantic suspense, paranormal and urban fantasy, and cozy mysteries while developing a writing process that keeps the stories coming.

The conversation highlights Redeeming Meg, the first book in the Black Swan Division spy thriller series, co-written with her son, who writes as Nolan Evans. Misty discusses the experience of collaborating with family and bringing a new action-packed series to life.

Michelle and Misty also explore the practical side of writing: transitioning from pantser to plotter, planning books in advance, maintaining a daily writing routine, overcoming creative roadblocks, and learning to trust the revision process.

Misty shares insights into working with editors, connecting with readers through newsletters, and embracing the freedom of indie publishing—including the ability to control her creative career and sell books directly to readers.

🎧 Join Michelle and Misty for an entertaining, insightful conversation about writing across genres, collaborating with family, building a sustainable author career, and the determination it takes to keep telling stories.

Whether you’re discovering Miles Beyond the Page for the first time or have been listening since the beginning, this encore is a chance to revisit the conversation that started it all!

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ABOUT MISTY EVANS:

USA TODAY Bestselling Author Misty Evans has published nearly one hundred fiction novels. She loves writing urban fantasy, paranormal romance, and mystery/suspense. Under her pen name, Nyx Halliwell, she also writes supernatural cozy mysteries.

When not reading or writing, she enjoys music, movies, and hanging out with her husband, twin sons, and three spoiled rescue dogs. She’s a crafter at heart and has far too many projects to finish.

WHERE TO FIND HER:

Website | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Newsletter

WHERE TO FIND HER BOOKS:

Website | Amazon