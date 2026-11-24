What happens when two writers, two creative minds, and a little bit of organized chaos come together to build a fantasy world? You get unforgettable characters, unexpected magic, and a story about finding where you belong.

In this episode of Miles Beyond the Page, host Michelle Miles welcomes UK writing duo Celine Domenech and Paul Newman for a lively conversation about collaborative storytelling, neurodivergent creativity, and their YA fantasy novel, The Dead Shadow, the first book in The Shadow of Phaedrus series.

As part of November’s comfort-reads celebration, Celine and Paul explore what makes a fantasy story feel like home. From humor and memorable characters to emotional connection and found family, they share how even stories with darker elements can offer readers warmth, hope, and a sense of belonging.

At the heart of The Dead Shadow is Rhode, a thirteen-year-old girl determined to avenge her brother’s death. But when she unlocks the mysterious power of necros magic without possessing a shadow of her own, her journey becomes something much bigger than revenge. Along the way, she discovers an unconventional found family and confronts questions of identity, division, acceptance, and what it truly means to belong.

Celine and Paul also reveal the inspiration behind their distinctive narrator, Shadow, including the influence of Jonathan Stroud’s witty Bartimaeus voice. They discuss how humor, personality, and narrative perspective help bring their fantasy world to life.

But how exactly do two authors write one book together?

The pair take listeners behind the scenes of their creative partnership, explaining how plotting, whiteboarding, Trello, and plenty of conversation help them turn two imaginations into one cohesive story. They share how they navigate disagreements, balance different writing approaches, and discover that compromise can sometimes make a story stronger.

The conversation also explores neurodivergence and creativity, including how autism and ADHD traits influence focus, idea generation, organization, and the wonderfully chaotic process of writing fantasy. Celine and Paul offer an engaging perspective on embracing different ways of thinking while building a shared creative vision.

And there’s more magic on the horizon! The duo shares a glimpse of book two, planned for 2027, teasing a powerful new character and an entirely new magical land waiting to be explored.

🎧 Join Michelle, Celine, and Paul for a funny, thoughtful, and imaginative conversation about writing together, embracing creative differences, building fantasy worlds, and discovering the extraordinary power of found family.

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ABOUT CELINE DOMENECH AND PAUL NEWMAN:

Celine grew up in various parts of Europe and is a citizen of two, She lives in the middle of the UK. She enjoys learning new languages and is busy adding Korean to her catalogue. She wrote her first book as a student and has won writing competitions throughout the years.

She can often be found monologuing about the finer points of K-drama plots or explaining the intricacies of grammar – quite often at people who didn’t ask. She is also keen on planning Escape Room road trips. When not doing these, she is usually in the middle of projects with Paul. She has been a copywriter, marketer, and digital creator for many years. She has written an enormous amount of copy for the web. She enjoys irreverent books.

Paul grew up in the middle of the UK as the product of generations of people who had also grown up in the middle of the UK. He was born in a different millennia to his two superb children – a fact which he still finds curious.

Some of his earliest memories are of reading late into the night and dropping books on his head, while falling asleep. Some of his earliest memories of his children, when they were much younger, are of falling asleep reading them stories late at night. He is trying not to read too deeply into this trend.

When not falling asleep while reading, Paul can be found in the middle of a project with Celine – crocheting, bolting something onto a car, cooking, and so on. He’s also been a professional software engineer for more years than anyone else would like. He likes books about people.

WHERE TO FIND THEM:

Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

WHERE TO BUY THEIR BOOKS:

Amazon