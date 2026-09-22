Miles Beyond the Page | Episode 93 | Kelly O’Hearn – The Arcanum Historical Fiction Series

In this episode of Miles Beyond the Page, host Michelle Miles sits down with indie author and tarot reader Kelly O’Hearn to discuss her Arcanum series, a sweeping historical fiction love story about soulmates whose connection unfolds across multiple lifetimes.

Kelly shares how she published her first novel at age 57 after channeling eight past-life storylines through the Major Arcana tarot cards during the pandemic. With the unforgettable series tagline, “Sometimes happily ever after takes more than one lifetime,” the Arcanum books explore love, destiny, and spiritual connection across settings that include ancient Egypt, Renaissance France, and the Vatican in the late 1400s.

Michelle and Kelly also dive into her collaborative writing process with co-writer Kate Fogarty, the role of editing and beta readers, and the realities of formatting and self-publishing. Kelly discusses why she chose to delegate much of her marketing to a PR and social media team, how her tarot work began after a personal health journey, and the importance of creating without letting self-doubt get in the way.

🎧 Join Michelle and Kelly for a fascinating conversation about tarot, past lives, historical fiction, collaboration, and following the creative path wherever it leads.

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ABOUT KELLY O’HEARN:

Kelly O’Hearn is a master intuitive channeler in high demand for her tarot readings, with clients on every continent but Antarctica. Born in New York City, O’Hearn first put her intuitive skills to work as a professional wine taster, instructor, and sommelier in the elite institutions of Manhattan, Portugal, and Aspen. In 2014, she was drawn to begin reading tarot cards, an ancient practice that does not presume to “predict the future” but offers insight through conversation, perspectives, and self-reflections which can guide one to become one’s most authentic self. During the Covid pandemic, O’Hearn used the tarot cards to channel her own past lives. Weeks of readings, all captured on video, inspired the time-bending series of novels that is Arcanum. O’Hearn is the mother of two and lives in Florida.

WHERE TO FIND HER:

Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok

Website | Tarot Website

WHERE TO FIND HER BOOKS:

Amazon