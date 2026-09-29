Miles Beyond the Page | Episode 95 | Rati Gupta – Storytelling Across Page, Stage & Screen

In this episode of Miles Beyond the Page, host Michelle Miles welcomes actor, writer, comedian, and storyteller Rati Gupta for a wide-ranging conversation about what happens when storytelling moves across the page, stage, and screen.

Rati shares how her acting experience has strengthened her ability to write authentic dialogue and how her background in dance and choreography influences the way she approaches movement, conflict, and the rhythm of a scene. She also explores the difference between simply telling an anecdote and crafting a story—particularly the importance of change, emotional impact, and understanding what a moment ultimately means.

Michelle and Rati dive into writing personal narratives, balancing humor with vulnerability, and using pacing, rhythm, and timing to make both comedy and emotional moments land. Rati discusses the differences between writing for the screen, performing a story live, and creating work intended to be read, along with why giving yourself distance from difficult experiences can be essential when turning them into art.

They also talk about the fear of judgment that comes with sharing deeply personal stories, why writers should read dialogue aloud, and what Rati is working on next—including a memoir-in-progress exploring relationships, sex parties, and non-monogamy, as well as personal essays, possible fiction, and an anthology idea.

🎧 Join Michelle and Rati for a funny, candid, and thoughtful conversation about storytelling, vulnerability, creative craft, and finding the right form for the story you need to tell.

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ABOUT RATI GUPTA:

Rati Gupta is a rare breed of professional hip hop dancer turned comedy actor, writer, and storyteller best known for her roles on THE BIG BANG THEORY, FUTURE MAN, and UNBELIEVABLE. Rati also draws from her own outlandish experiences for both the stage and screen. Her personal stories have won The Moth StorySLAM numerous times and have been published in the LA Times. Her screenplays have advanced in the Launch Pad, Diverse Voices, and Austin Film Festival competitions, and she was a fellow in the 2023 Moonshot Initiative Pilot Accelerator program. The digital comedy series she wrote and starred in, HEART BABY EGGPLANT, also won the Audience Award at the Dances With Films festival. A passionate policy advocate, Rati is the Content Director for 5 Calls Civic Action and proudly served as a SAG-AFTRA strike captain during the historic 2023 labor action.

WHERE TO FIND HER:

Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | BlueSky | TikTok | Wikipedia | IMDB