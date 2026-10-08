Miles Beyond the Page | Episode 98 | E. Elizabeth Watson – Outlaw Ever After, Samhain, & Fated Mates

In this spooky-season episode of Miles Beyond the Page, host Michelle Miles welcomes award-winning romance author E. Elizabeth Watson to discuss Outlaw Ever After, the third and final book in her holiday-centered enemies-to-lovers historical romance series.

Set during Samhain in 16th-century Scotland, Outlaw Ever After blends open-door romance with real historical conflicts, Scottish clan feuds, Celtic superstition, and a subtle touch of the supernatural. E. Elizabeth shares how a centuries-old oral tradition involving Clan Grant, Clan Comyn, and a stolen skull helped inspire the novel’s central conflict—and how digging into Scottish history can lead an author down some fascinating research rabbit holes.

Michelle and E. Elizabeth also explore the romantic side of the story, including enemies-to-lovers tension, fated mates, and the question of destiny versus choice. They discuss creating emotional angst, building a rich and atmospheric historical setting, weaving superstition and fae-tinged elements into romance, and balancing historical research with the needs of the story.

🎧 Join Michelle and E. Elizabeth for a deliciously atmospheric conversation about Samhain, Scottish legends, clan feuds, fated love, and the history that can inspire unforgettable romance.

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ABOUT E ELIZABETH WATSON:

Award winning and best selling author E. Elizabeth Watson is convinced life is better with good coffee, chocolate, and a pair of hiking boots. A former archaeologist and biomed research coordinator, Elizabeth spends her days working for a historical non-profit and penning heroes ranging from kilted Scottish warriors to Texas cowboys crowned with Stetsons. Whether in kilts or pearl snaps, her heroes wear plaid! Get swept away to the Highlands of Scotland or the badlands of West Texas in her adventurous tales where love conquers adversity. She currently lives on a mountainside in West Virginia with her husband, sons, and various pets. Always honored to hear from readers, make sure to follow her on Facebook, Bookbub, TikTok, Goodreads, and Instagram.

WHERE TO FIND HER:

Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Threads

Goodreads | BookBub

WHERE TO BUY HER BOOKS:

Amazon | B&N | Kobo | Apple