In this episode of Miles Beyond the Page, host Michelle Miles welcomes indie author Leslie Sewell to discuss her young adult fantasy novel The Omulus. Leslie shares the inspiration behind the story, which follows fifteen-year-old Sladd as he begins experiencing dreams in a future Earth where dreaming has disappeared. As he uncovers the mystery of the Omulus—a powerful orb of light within him—he embarks on a journey that bridges worlds and explores the enduring power of hope, imagination, and courage.

Leslie talks about the themes woven throughout The Omulus, including light versus darkness, self-doubt, trust, loneliness, confidence, and the importance of believing in yourself. She also reveals how her lifelong fascination with dreams, along with an undersea realm filled with mermaids and other fantastical elements, helped shape the rich world of her novel.

Michelle and Leslie also dive into Leslie’s writing journey, which began at age thirteen and continued through studies in creative writing, poetry, and screenwriting. They discuss her unique “inside outline” process, writing scenes out of order, visualizing stories like movies, building immersive fantasy worlds inspired by real locations, and the challenges of continuity, indie publishing, marketing, and creating an authentic community while maintaining healthy boundaries.

🎧 Join Michelle and Leslie for an inspiring conversation about dreams, fantasy, creativity, and the magic of bringing imaginative worlds to life.

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ABOUT LESLIE SEWELL:

I got it into my head at the age of thirteen that I wanted to write. I studied poetry and screenwriting in school, two forms of writing that are on opposite ends of the writing spectrum. Last year, I published my debut novel, The Omulus.

Storytelling has never been limited to one form for me. Across my work, I return to questions of identity, the human experience, courage, belief, and magic–both the kind we imagine and the kind we practice daily.

Whether through fiction or personal reflection, I’m drawn to stories that explore what it means to grow, to trust, and to step into who one is becoming.

WHERE TO FIND HER:

Website | Facebook | Instagram

WHERE TO FIND HER BOOKS:

Amazon