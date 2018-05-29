I had a woman on Facebook tell me how I should be feeding my cat (“use a plate, not a bowl”). It was a comment on a picture of my cat—A FUNNY picture, mind you. I like to share pictures of my cat because he’s fun. When I called her out on it, she called me a bitch and then unfriended and blocked me. So be it. She’s clearly not someone I want to associate with anyway.

However, I’ve been thinking about this a lot. Because it really burns my butt.

Since when did Facebook become the place to tell complete and total strangers how to take care of their pets, live their lives, etc? I guess I don’t understand that type of mentality because I’d never do that to someone else. Especially someone I didn’t know personally. Is it a self-importance thing? Do they think they should police all of social media and push their own agendas on people? It hacks me off. And then I wondered why I was friends with this person anyway. She wasn’t a writer. She was an attorney.

I don’t go to FB to have people tell me how to live my life or feed my cat. I don’t care about your political or religious associations. I have my beliefs. I don’t expect them to align with everyone on the planet. I keep them to myself, like any sane, normal person would. I live by what I was taught: if you don’t have something nice to say, shut your pie hole. Why is this such a hard concept in life? Or have we become a society that lives in a fishbowl for all the world to critique?

At any rate…I think I have social media fatigue. Dealing with people has become a chore. It’s bad enough we have to deal with them in person, but now in the virtual world? It’s exhausting and I’m not sure I have the stamina.

