Tomorrow they cut us to the Top 10

And somehow, this keeps getting more surreal.

A few weeks ago, I entered iHeartRadio’s Top Host competition because I decided to take a big swing and see what happened.

Well… you happened.

You voted. You shared. You came back every day. You helped carry me through the first rounds—and now I’m competing for a spot in the Top 10.

Voting for this round ends tomorrow, Thursday, October 29 at 7 PM PDT / 9 PM CDT.

So yes—I’m asking again.

If you have a free vote available today, I would be incredibly grateful if you’d use it for me.

VOTE FOR MICHELLE

You can vote for free every 24 hours.

I’ve talked a lot during this competition about why hosting means so much to me. I love the conversations. I love discovering the person behind the work. I love those moments when an interview stops feeling like an interview and becomes two people simply talking about the things that matter to them.

And the possibility of doing that on an even bigger stage? Yeah. I want it.

Thank you for getting me this far—and for letting me remain completely, lovingly insufferable about this. 😂

Let’s make the Top 10.