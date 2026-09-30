Why the Brotherhood Became a Psychological Threat

One of the challenges in a series with large-scale supernatural stakes is figuring out how to keep the danger fresh.

Once your characters have faced apocalyptic threats, demons, cosmic evil, and all the rest, the obvious instinct is to keep making everything bigger.

Bigger battle. Bigger monster. Bigger catastrophe. But bigger is not always scarier.

Sometimes the most unsettling thing you can do is make the threat closer.

That was my goal with the Brotherhood in Dark Night of the Soul.

The Threat in the Walls

I wanted the Brotherhood to feel like more than an outside enemy. I wanted them to feel like a system.

A machine.

Something that studies people, watches patterns, exploits relationships, and knows how to apply pressure exactly where it will hurt the most.

That kind of threat changes the whole atmosphere of a book. Suddenly every room can feel exposed. Every routine can become a weakness. Every safe place has to be reevaluated.

The danger is no longer just at the edge of the map.

It is in the walls. In the windows. In the habits of daily life. And that kind of violation really mattered to me in this story.

Because Dark Night of the Soul is, in many ways, about the cost of trying to build peace after war.

Anna and Kincade are trying to create a life. A home. A future. And the Brotherhood is not simply trying to stop them physically.

They are trying to deny them peace at all.

Control as a Weapon

The Brotherhood wants access. They want leverage. They want control. And they want to make love itself feel like a vulnerability.

That is very on brand for me as a writer, honestly, because I’m fascinated by the way love can become the battlefield without ever becoming the weakness.

For Anna, this kind of threat is especially potent because she is a character built around self-possession and truth.

She is sharp. Perceptive. Difficult to contain. Not easily manipulated.

So putting her against an enemy that uses systems of control instead of simple brute force felt exactly right for her.

And for Kincade, it creates a different kind of pressure.

He is a man built for direct confrontation. He is devastating in open conflict.

But what happens when the threat becomes less obvious?

What happens when the person he loves is being targeted through surveillance, infiltration, and psychological siege rather than only overt attack?

That changes his posture.

It forces him into vigilance, not just combat.

It puts enormous emotional weight on every protective instinct he has.

Intelligent Villains Are Scarier

I love villains who understand people.

Not because I enjoy cruelty, but because intelligent antagonists create deeper tension.

A villain who studies human attachment, fear, and loyalty can do damage in more disturbing ways than a villain who only knows violence.

In this book, I wanted the Brotherhood to feel exactly like that kind of enemy.

Not simply powerful. Adaptive. Not simply brutal. Strategic. The kind of force that understands relationships and tries to weaponize them. That lets the suspense in the story come from dread as much as action. Not just what happens when the attack comes.

But what it feels like to know it could come at any time.

What it does to a house. To a nervous system. To a relationship. To the fragile architecture of safety.

The Deeper War

That was the emotional flavor I wanted here.

Because Dark Night of the Soul is not only about whether Anna and Kincade can survive the next threat.

It is about whether they can hold onto themselves and each other while someone is actively trying to make their world feel unsafe.

That is the deeper war underneath the visible one.

And that is why the Brotherhood had to become this kind of threat.

Not just an enemy with weapons. An enemy with patience. An enemy with systems. An enemy that knows exactly how to watch, wait, and reach for what hurts. Which makes Anna and Kincade’s resistance all the more powerful.

Because the Brotherhood wants control.

And Anna and Kincade’s love was never built to kneel.

Dark Night of the Soul begins the War of the Brotherhood trilogy, continuing Anna and Kincade’s story in the Dream Walker universe. If you’re new to the series, start with Before the Dark or Call of the Dark. If you’re already caught up, grab Dark Night of the Soul today.