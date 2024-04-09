Cover Reveal: Once Upon an Enchanted Kiss

I’ve finished the first draft of ONCE UPON AN ENCHANTED KISS, book 3 in the Enchanted Realms, which is Sleeping Beauty’s book. So excited to get this one done. I can’t wait for you to meet Rosamund and Phillip and follow their adventure. Next, I’ll be working on edits and getting the audiobook ready for release. Check out the cover!

Isn’t it gorgeous? This is one of my favorite covers. It’s up for pre-order now! Buy link below the blurb!

Once Upon a Time… in the realm of Stonebridge

A rebellious princess determined to chart her own destiny. A prince determined to ignore court polities. And a daring journey that will lead them to more than just adventure.

Princess Rosamund is trapped within the confines of her royal life. Cursed by a dark fairy to prick her finger on a thorn before the sun sets on her eighteenth birthday, her father takes no chances and keeps her close. Bored with her courtly duties, she yearns for adventure. When her father announces her betrothal to Prince Phillip as a means to secure an alliance, Rosamund’s rebellious spirit ignites. Determined to chart her own destiny, she defies her father and slips out of the castle late one night to embark on a journey into the unknown.

A prince by birthright, Phillip’s heart and soul are far removed from the intricacies of court politics, preferring the thrill of hunting and the warmth of ale in the company of commoners. When his father decrees it’s time for him to embrace his duties and secure the kingdom’s future through marriage to Princess Rosamund, he shirks those responsibilities and steals away into the night.

Deep within the forest, a chance meeting brings the two together days before her birthday. The moment they meet, an unspoken connection forms between them. Their destinies become intertwined, for little do they know it is the dark fairy who has brought them together. As they embark on their shared journey, they discover the greatest adventure often begin in the most unexpected places—the heart.

But will their bond be enough to stop the curse from coming to fruition?

