Monthly Update: April

Wow this month has gone by in a flash! I can’t believe May is right around the corner.

Here’s my monthly update and everything I’ve been up to!

Total word count for the month: 15,287 (I fell short of my 20,000 goal)

Scheduled weekly social media posts

Wrote blurbs for two books slated for 2025 release

Planned my 2025 releases (exciting!)

Finished writing Book 3 in Enchanted Realms (Sleeping Beauty)

Finished narration of Book 3 in Enchanted Realms (started 4/16; finished 4/25)

Finalized eBook and paperback for Book 3 in Enchanted Realms

Started writing a new book which is kind of a secret project (4/17)

Whew! It was a busy month. I expect May will also be a busy month! Can’t wait to get cracking.

