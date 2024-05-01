Michelle Miles Author

Monthly Update: April

Wow this month has gone by in a flash! I can’t believe May is right around the corner.

Here’s my monthly update and everything I’ve been up to!

  • Total word count for the month: 15,287 (I fell short of my 20,000 goal)
  • Scheduled weekly social media posts
  • Wrote blurbs for two books slated for 2025 release
  • Planned my 2025 releases (exciting!)
  • Finished writing Book 3 in Enchanted Realms (Sleeping Beauty)
  • Finished narration of Book 3 in Enchanted Realms (started 4/16; finished 4/25)
  • Finalized eBook and paperback for Book 3 in Enchanted Realms
  • Started writing a new book which is kind of a secret project (4/17)

Whew! It was a busy month. I expect May will also be a busy month! Can’t wait to get cracking.

