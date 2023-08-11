Beat the heat with this summer fav of mine!

Here in North Texas, the summer has been brutal. Every day has had an excessive heat warning and we’ve been over 100 for days and days and days. I’m over it. 😉 One of my favorite summer dishes to beat the heat is tomato cucumber salad. It’s so good and so easy to make! The husband and I love it. The kid not so much. LOL



Here’s the recipe:



2 cucumbers

2-3 medium Roma tomatoes

1 tsp salt, 1 tsp pepper

2 sprigs fresh basil

2 cloves fresh garlic or 1 tsp garlic powder

2 Tbspn olive oil

2-4 Tbspn balsamic vinegar or 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar



Cut tomatoes and cucumbers into small pieces; place in bowl. Add all remaining ingredients and stir. Refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.



How easy is that? Give it a try and let me know what you think!

Like this: Like Loading...