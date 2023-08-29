Dream Walker Collection is here!

I’m excited to see the Dream Walker books in one collection finally!

The set includes all five Dream Walker novels plus the BONUS novella: Provenance, Dream Walker Origins. Find out how the Dream Walkers began!

★★★★★ “I loved this book! It’s a great start to a new adventure series. It reminds me of a mashup of urban fantasy and the Indiana Jones movies with angels and demons thrown in.” —Amazon Reviewer

★★★★★ “…action packed with a heroine to cheer for…I will be eagerly awaiting the next book.” —Goodreads Reviewer

Angels. Demons. Holy relics. And a whole lot of trouble in between.

Anna Walker has the unique ability to see and walk into people’s dreams, but when she uses her powers to try to help a friend, it immediately puts her on the radar of a Fallen Angel and his heavenly counterpart, a Messenger Angel. Torn between good and evil, she’s trapped in her own nightmare when she uncovers a family prophecy claiming she’s the Keeper of the Holy Relics. All she has to do is find five Holy Relics before Lucifer and his dark army. Easy, right? Get ready to follow Anna and her guardian, Kincade, on their quest for the five Holy Relics.

