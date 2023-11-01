Michelle Miles Author

Monthly Update: October

It’s a new month! Hard to believe we are zooming into the final two months of 2023. It’s been fast and furious.

This month, my writing goal was 20,000 words. I managed to hit that and then some. Here’s a recap:

  • Total words for the month: 27,005
  • I wrote 15 days this month
  • Completed Once Upon a Midnight Clear (Oct 10)
  • Edited The Sorcerer’s Daughter (all month)
  • Started Once Upon True Love’s Kiss (Oct 11)
  • Started recording audio for The Sorcerer’s Daughter (Oct 13)
  • Completed recording audio project (Oct 12) and finalized production
  • Signed a contract for my next audio project due at the end of the year.

And amid all that, I worked my full time job, went to Texas Renaissance Festival, and had lunch with a good friend. It’s been a busy month.

I’m looking forward to November!

