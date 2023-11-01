Monthly Update: October

It’s a new month! Hard to believe we are zooming into the final two months of 2023. It’s been fast and furious.
This month, my writing goal was 20,000 words. I managed to hit that and then some. Here’s a recap:
- Total words for the month: 27,005
- I wrote 15 days this month
- Completed Once Upon a Midnight Clear (Oct 10)
- Edited The Sorcerer’s Daughter (all month)
- Started Once Upon True Love’s Kiss (Oct 11)
- Started recording audio for The Sorcerer’s Daughter (Oct 13)
- Completed recording audio project (Oct 12) and finalized production
- Signed a contract for my next audio project due at the end of the year.
And amid all that, I worked my full time job, went to Texas Renaissance Festival, and had lunch with a good friend. It’s been a busy month.
I’m looking forward to November!
Leave a Reply