Monthly Update: October

It’s a new month! Hard to believe we are zooming into the final two months of 2023. It’s been fast and furious.

This month, my writing goal was 20,000 words. I managed to hit that and then some. Here’s a recap:

Total words for the month: 27,005

I wrote 15 days this month

Completed Once Upon a Midnight Clear (Oct 10)

Edited The Sorcerer’s Daughter (all month)

Started Once Upon True Love’s Kiss (Oct 11)

Started recording audio for The Sorcerer’s Daughter (Oct 13)

Completed recording audio project (Oct 12) and finalized production

Signed a contract for my next audio project due at the end of the year.

And amid all that, I worked my full time job, went to Texas Renaissance Festival, and had lunch with a good friend. It’s been a busy month.

I’m looking forward to November!

