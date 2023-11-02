Want free books? Check out this massive giveaway for all genres!

If you’re an avid reader looking for FREE books, then this is for you. I’m participating in a giveaway that includes all genres – everything from contemporary romance to paranormal romance and beyond. There is really something for every reader!

If you haven’t had a chance to read CALL OF THE DARK yet, now is your big chance to get it for free! Just click the button below and scroll down to the category Urban Fantasy No Romance and you’ll find it there. While you’re on the page, check out all the other amazing books you can download for free plus enter to win a $250 Amazon gift card!

It’s very seldom I do these types of giveaways, so I hope you’ll head on over and scoop up CALL OF THE DARK. This promotion is good from now until November 5! Happy reading!

Like this: Like Loading...