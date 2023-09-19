The Realm of Honor High Fantasy Collection has arrived!

Realm of Honor Book Trailer

It’s been a long time coming, but I am finally releasing all five books in the Realm of Honor series in one collection! I’ve been working to get some new reviews for the entire series and am so happy people are rediscovering these books and loving them!

And I really love that one reviewer compared it to Outlander. What an honor!

★★★★★ “This has been a series that once I started reading the first book I was not stopping reading until I had all five books read.” —Amazon Reviewer

★★★★★ “Move over Outlander – New time travel love in town!” —Amazon Reviewer

★★★★★ “This book is full of action and an evil elf trying to take over the world. Love this series.” —Amazon Reviewer

★★★★★ “Miles has demonstrated an outstanding talent for character development and world building, as well as an excellent imagination.” —Amazon Reviewer

★★★★★ “I am really enjoying this high fantasy series as each book follows a different couple but still continues the overarching storyline.” —Amazon Reviewer

Visit the Realm of Honor, where chivalry, honor and bravery still thrive.

Elves, dragons, and sinister plots to destroy the Otherworld abound in this collection of fantasy romance books. Follow the adventures of these knights in shining armor as they fight for the women the love.

One Knight Only – A snarky Faery princess, a Scottish knight with a gambling problem, and a murderous earl all add up to one thing: Trouble. Maggie’s medieval education never prepared her for life in the Middle Ages!

– A snarky Faery princess, a Scottish knight with a gambling problem, and a murderous earl all add up to one thing: Trouble. Maggie’s medieval education never prepared her for life in the Middle Ages! Only for a Knight – Can Elyne and Derron stop the destruction of the walls between Fae and Man before they fall?

– Can Elyne and Derron stop the destruction of the walls between Fae and Man before they fall? A Knight to Remember – The Goddess of War is out for Queen Maeve’s blood to satisfy a thousand-year-old vendetta. And the only man who can save her is a human masquerading as a Fae knight.

– The Goddess of War is out for Queen Maeve’s blood to satisfy a thousand-year-old vendetta. And the only man who can save her is a human masquerading as a Fae knight. A Knight Like No Other – Will the knight of Princess Allanna’s heart be able to save her from a dark lord’s evil plan?

– Will the knight of Princess Allanna’s heart be able to save her from a dark lord’s evil plan? Shadows of the Knight – When a twist of fate intervenes, Fire Elven Princess Laerwen risks her heart for a seduction she will never forget and a love that will always endure.

On sale September 19 at your favorite retailer!

