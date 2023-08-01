Cinder, Sister Witches of Story Cove now available in audiobook!

I’m excited to announce my first completed audio project is now up for sale! Cinder, Sister Witches of Story Cove by Nyx Halliwell and narrated by me is now available in audiobook! This is a really fun cozy paranormal mystery that is a fairy-tale retelling.

Here’s the blurb:

Narrated by Michelle Miles

Can Cinder use a pair of cursed glass slippers to win over her Prince Charming and solve a murder?

Even in the witchy world of the Sherwood sisters, I have a rare magickal talent—I can literally step into someone’s shoes and know things about them. Things I don’t want to know.

As head of the family business, The Enchanted Candle & Soap Company, it’s my job to keep us in the black. My sisters are depending on me, and we need a massive cash inflow if we’re going to stay afloat and expand into a new line of bath and body products.

When an aging actress swirls into town in desperate need of my velvety foot cream, this is my chance to get much needed publicity for our shop. I’ll even put up with Finn, the actress’s all-too-handsome son, who continuously invites me to a — get this — ball! Fancy clothes and socializing? Please. I’d rather turn him into a toad.

Okay, not really. He’s far too cute for that.

When a woman ends up dead while wearing the actress’s very famous and very cursed pair of glass slippers, I discover my power is more important than ever. Everyone is a suspect, and the police are relying on me to help them investigate. Will stepping into the cursed shoes put me on the trail of a killer, or will I end up as the next victim?

Listen to this spellbinding witchy mystery today!

Click here to listen to the retail sample! Click here to buy the audiobook!

