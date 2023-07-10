Michelle Miles Author

Light of the World is a 5-star read

If you’ve had a chance to read and review LIGHT OF THE WORLD – thank you! 

If you’ve read it, I will love you forever if you post a review on Amazon (or any other site!). Reviews are a huge help to indie authors.

If you are still reading, I can’t wait to hear what you think.

Here a few reviews on the book:

★★★★★ “…This is an outstanding end of the series…action packed fast paced read. Unable to put down.” —BookBub Reviewer

★★★★★ “…What an amazing ride Anna and Kincade’s story has been! Loved all of it!” —BookBub Reviewer

★★★★★ “…what and adventure it has been.”—Amazon Reviewer

UNTIL THE END OF JULY: Get Light of the World on sale for $1.99! Get it at your favorite retailer!

