Monthly Update: February

Ok, ok, so it’s March 14 and I’m just now getting to the February update. Truthfully, I forgot about it until now!

Here’s a quick recap of my activity for February!

Accomplishments:

Finished recording a paid audiobook project – 2/14/24

Started recording Once Upon True Love’s Kiss – 2/14/24

Finished production on paid audiobook project – 2/20/24

Finished recording Once Upon True Love’s Kiss – 2/29/24

Worked on book 3 of my series – all month

I met by 20,000 word goal – with a total of 24,647 words for the month

In between there, I painted my laundry room, had lunch with a friend, had an eye appointment, and – oh yeah – did all those general life duties that comes with every day.

I feel like I’m making great progress on all my projects – writing and narrating – and I’m excited for all the new releases later this year. So far, there are three up for pre-order. My goal is five. Plus I have another book that I want to write that’s just for fun.

Hopefully I won’t forget to do my March update until April 15. LOL

