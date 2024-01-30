Cover Reveal: Once Upon True Love’s Kiss

Here it is! The cover from ONCE UPON TRUE LOVE’S KISS, book 2 in the Enchanted Realms series.

This is a Snow White retelling with a new twist on the fairy tale. The evil queen exiles her to the forest where she hones her extraordinary gift of earth magic. She has the ability to converse with nature and has a deep connection to the world around her.

I love this cover. It has a wonderful magical feel to it.

This will release in August just after book 1, ONCE UPON A MIDNIGHT CLEAR (Cinderella). I’m pretty excited about these books and looking forward to you reading them! I’m currently working on book three, which is a Sleeping Beauty retelling.

The best part is the eBook is already up for pre-order. Paperback is coming soon! The new release price is 99 cents! It will go up a week after release, so grab it while you can. Drop me a note and tell me what you think of the cover! Blurb is below.

Once Upon a Time… in the Enchanted Woodlands

A malevolent queen determined to destroy happiness. A master blacksmith who forges enchanted weapons. And an exiled princess with an extraordinary gift determined to reclaim her throne.

Snow White possesses an extraordinary gift—the ability to communicate with the forest and mystical creatures of the enchanted realm, from the ancient oaks to the playful forest sprites. Her connection garners the love and admiration of all but one, the jealous queen, Seraphina.

As Snow White’s power grows and her connection deepens to the forest and its magical creatures, so does Seraphina’s envy. Desperate to be the fairest of the land, she consults a dangerous magic mirror with the ability to manipulate reality. The mirror tells Seraphina that Snow must be destroyed for the queen to become the fairest of them all. With her heart set on malevolence, she sends the master blacksmith, Roderick, to kill Snow White with his enchanted dagger.

Instead of carrying out the queen’s dark orders, Roderick gives Snow White the blade and urges her to take back her throne. They form an alliance and embark on a journey to reclaim her kingdom and free it from Seraphina’s tyrannical rule. But Seraphina’s malevolence knows no bounds, and she’ll stop at nothing to thwart Snow White’s plans.

Will Snow White’s gift be enough to defeat a queen who has harnessed the darkest magic to protect her throne?

