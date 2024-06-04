RELEASE DATE: The Sorcerer’s Daughter is here!

It’s finally here! The long-awaited release of The Sorcerer’s Daughter with tons of magic, a little bit of romance, a thousand year old curse and so much more!

I can’t tell you how excited I am for this book. It was so much fun to write and loosely (very loosely!) based on a fairy tale I stumbled across about a princess and her many suitors. That’s how it all started. I hope you love Violet’s story as much as I do!

Get it at your favorite retailer for the $0.99 cent new release price before it goes up!

ABOUT THE BOOK

Seventeen-year-old Violet Winthrope is destined to marry a nobleman, if her father has anything to say about it, and he usually does. But Violet yearns for more out of life than being a wife and mother. She dreams of being a powerful sorceress.

The problem is she has no magic.

Until the day she stumbles upon a fragment of a crystal that appears to have stars inside. Enthralled, Violet is compelled to steal it from her father’s study and keeps it hidden on her person.

When her father is suddenly called to court as the king’s royal sorcerer, he packs her up and heads to the castle. Nothing has prepared her for the treachery, machinations, and deceptions thrown at her in the royal court.

When the crystal she’s been hiding suddenly springs to life, responding to her every whim, Violet’s dreams of becoming a powerful sorceress seem to be within her grasp. Or will her ultimate power prove to be her ultimate destruction?