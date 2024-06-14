The Sorcerer’s Daughter is a bestseller!

Very happy to see The Sorcerer’s Daughter is doing so well! Check out some of these amazing reviews!

★★★★★ “I really really adore this book! This book was such a great young adult fantasy book! I read this with my teenage daughter and we both loved it so much ! I love the authors writing style and the characters and storyline were soo good! Definitely will be recommending this book!” —BookSprout Reviewer

★★★★★ “I’ve never read a fairy tale like this book. I like what this story portrays and signifies. It kept me captivated and riveting until the final page.” —BookSprout Reviewer

★★★★★ “So many twists and turns – love the characters and the story line!” —BookSprout Reviewer

★★★★★ “Fast paced, exciting and full of betrayal, deception, hope, romance, magic and twists and turns that will have you hanging onto the edge of your seat.” —Amazon Reviewer

★★★★★ “More Twists then turns were that the pendant brought no magic but peace to Belbrooke. What i enjoyed most was fascinating that Violet put her foot down against her father.” —Kobo Reviewer