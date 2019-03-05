Release Day: Dead of Winter!

Dead of Winter: A Ransom & Fortune Adventure, Volume 2

WOOHOO! Dead of Winter is here today!

If you’ve read Volume 1, then you’ll likely want to get right to Volume 2. 😉

This is the follow-up to Highland Fling where we meet our time traveling heroes, Skye and Dane. And a few other characters we won’t be able to forget (*cough* William Wallace *cough*). If you read Highland Fling, I would so appreciate a review on Amazon or your other platform of choice. Reviews help indie authors like me stand out in a very crowded marketplace.

Anyway, now that it’s release day for Dead of Winter, let’s talk about it! This was originally part two of the previously released novel, A Bend in Time. Just remember: this was originally written as a serial. Every volume with have a story of its own with an overall story arc that has to be solved. The biggest question is: Will Skye and Dane make it back to their time?

The answer? You have to keep reading. And YES I am actively working on Volume 3. It will feature a jungle tribe and more nefarious folks. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, here’s the blurb for Volume 2:

At the mercy of a faulty time machine, will Skye and Dane be able to make it home alive?

At the mercy of a faulty time machine, Skye Ransom and Dane Fortune are forced to randomly leap through time on a wild, roller-coaster ride of danger as they try to get back to the 21st century. Each jump sends them farther away from home, but brings them closer together in a bond that not even a time bender can sever.

With their last time leap, they end up in a strange futuristic frigid world with two opposing tribes. The arrival of the time travelers sets into motion a long-dead prophecy indicating Skye is the future of one of the tribes, causing a rebellion. When one of the tribe leader’s kidnaps Skye intent on marrying her, and sacrificing her to the gods to help him win that rebellion, Dane uses his military tactics to launch an all-out war to save her before she’s burned alive on a funeral pyre. But will he be able to save her before it’s too late?

Available at these retailers:

Amazon | Apple Books | B&N | Kobo |

Amazon UK | Amazon CA | Amazon AU

Like this: Like Loading...